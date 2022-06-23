Morning Joe unloads on Rusty Bowers for backing Trump after revealing how he tried to steal last election
MSNBC's Joe Scarborough trashed Arizona House speaker Rusty Bowers for revealing damning evidence of Donald Trump crimes but admitting that he'd still probably vote for him.

The Arizona Republican told the House select committee that Trump asked him to violate his constitutional oath and the former president's supporters menaced his family, but he also said he would back him in the 2024 election if he won the GOP nomination.

"I will say the negative partisanship, especially on the side of Republicans, really is a cancer," Scarborough said. "All they do, they run around chirping, all my friends run around chirping, 'But what about Nancy Pelosi?' 'Joe Biden is president, but he's not running it, Kamala Harris is running it.' It's all negative partisanship."

"Can you really justify somebody that you believe is not only trying to undermine the Constitution of the United States of America but also attacking the very essence, in his words, of God's work on Earth," Scarborough continued. "How do you go from that to saying, 'Yeah, you know, true, he's undermining my savior's work on Earth but, you know, the quantitative easing on the left is troubling. I don't know how you square it up. This guy knows, by the way. This guy knows that the lies that Republican Party spreading about [critical race theory], the lies about how they're trying to make every 4-year-old, you know, consider being transgender. This guy knows those are all lies."

"So, again, I'm just -- it's fascinating," he added. "Why are we going on about it this long? Because it speaks to the moral rot in the Republican Party that this is personal to me. That my conservative movement, my political party, my church has allowed this false idol, this false prophet to come in and just bleat all the things they want to hear."

