'Draw your own conclusions': GOP senators avoided troubled Trump during Florida visit

According to a report from Politico, a substantial number of Republican senators attending the National Republican Senatorial Committee meeting in Florida last week kept their distance from Donald Trump despite the fact that the event was held a mere three miles away from Mar-a-Lago where the former president now resides.

Prior to Trump's legal problems taking center stage as multiple investigations ramp up and the former president and his children, Don Trump Jr and Ivanka ordered to testify in both Manhattan and Washington D.C., some senators admitted they didn't want to get bogged down in Trump's insistence on re-litigating the 2020 presidential election.

As the report notes, of the more than 20 Republicans attending the retreat at The Breakers, only three took time to meet with Trump.

According to one senator who asked not to be named, "People appreciate his input. But I think a lot of people see a lot of other opportunities elsewhere for 2024. And so while he has a role to play, I think a lot of people are tired of looking backwards and they want to look forward. So, I did not go see him.”

"Some Republicans who traveled to Florida for the National Republican Senatorial Committee event said they weren’t snubbing Trump, who has pushed in vain to depose Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, and would be visiting with him soon," the Politico report adds. "But other Republicans said hanging out with their onetime commander-in-chief is the furthest thing from their minds."

Sen. Mike Rounds (R-SD) -- who has butted heads with Trump --was willing to go on the record, telling Politico, "I went down there to meet with National Republican Senatorial Committee supporters and honestly never even gave it a thought. Our focus is on winning this cycle and then winning the presidency back. And to go back in and to try to rehash 2020 is not what we’re doing."

The report notes that Trump held an event, but turnout was poor, with one senator who did not attend confiding, "Over 20 senators down there. ... They had an event at the property with the president attending, and only three went. I guess you can draw your own conclusions. Everybody can draw their own interpretations but certainly, given the number of people down there, you can’t argue it was a really well attended event.”

Asked for a response, Trump spokesperson Taylor Budowich lashed out, claiming, "Nothing screams ‘RINO Loser’ louder than a couple career politicians anonymously claiming to ‘snub’ the most popular Republican in America at a sold out event. Who cares?”

