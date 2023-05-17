Trump scolds abortion foes for being ungrateful: 'Without me' you 'would have just kept losing'
Donald Trump (Photo by Saul Loeb fpor AFP)

Former President Donald Trump on Wednesday chided anti-abortion voters for not being sufficiently grateful for his working to overturn Roe v. Wade, which took away guaranteed reproductive freedom for tens of millions of women.

In a Truth Social post, the former president reminded abortion foes that he appointed the three Supreme Court justice who were instrumental in reversing the landmark 50-year-old ruling that established women's rights to make decisions about their own pregnancies.

"After 50 years of failure, with nobody coming even close, I was able to kill Roe v. Wade, much to the 'shock' of everyone, and for the first time put the Pro Life movement in a strong negotiating position over the Radicals that are willing to kill babies even into their 9th month, and beyond," he wrote.

In fact, no one has proposed letting people terminate pregnancies after children are already born.

FROM EARLIER: Trump kicks off morning with all-caps tirade against law enforcement 'sleazebags'

Trump then concluded his rant with a demand to be recognized as the president who delivered for the anti-abortion movement.

"Without me there would be no 6 weeks, 10 weeks, 15 weeks, or whatever is finally agreed to," he wrote. "Without me the pro Life movement would have just kept losing. Thank you President TRUMP!!!"

SmartNews