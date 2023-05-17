Trump kicks off morning with all-caps tirade against law enforcement 'sleazebags'

Former President Donald Trump kicked off his Wednesday morning with an all-caps tirade against law enforcement officials who are investigating him for a wide range of potential criminal offenses.
Writing on Truth Social, the former president lashed out at the myriad of probes he's facing and he suggested that all of them are politically motivated.
"I WAS BEING FRAMED BY THE FBI AND THE DOJ," Trump falsely claimed. "NOW IT CONTINUES WITH THE BOXES HOAX, THE 'PERFECT' PHONE CALL IN ATLANTA, THE MANHATTAN D.A., AND THE NEW YORK STATE A.G. SCAM. WHAT A GROUP, BUT ALL REPORT TO THE DOJ IN WASHINGTON. IT’S JAMES COMEY AND THE SLEAZEBAGS ALL OVER AGAIN. THEY ARE PLAYING ELECTION INTERFERENCE IN 2024 THROUGH ILLEGAL LAW ENFORCEMENT AGAINST REPUBLICANS, IN PARTICULAR YOUR FAVORITE PRESIDENT, ME. THESE ARE CHEATING LOWLIFES, BUT WE WILL WIN. OUR COUNTRY IS GOING TO HELL!"
Trump's rant came just minutes after CNN reported that attorney Tim Parlatore would be leaving his defense team.
Trump currently faces a slew of legal problems, including a civil lawsuit over allegedly fraudulent business practices from New York Attorney General Letitia James; criminal charges related to his hush-money payments to adult film star Stormy Daniels; two different investigations into his efforts to illegally remain in power after losing the 2020 election to President Joe Biden; and an investigation into his decision to stash top-secret government documents at his Mar-a-Lago resort.
Trump was also recently found liable for sexually abusing and defaming journalist E. Jean Carroll.