Expect 'multiple cases' of Trump allies flipping on him: Former White House official
President Donald Trump walks with Chief of Staff Mark Meadows after returning to the White House from an event at the WWII memorial in Washington, D.C., on May 8, 2020. - Mandel Ngan/AFP/Getty Images North America/TNS

With two major court hearings scheduled on Monday in Washington, D.C. and Florida, both related to Donald Trump, one former White House official who served under Trump claimed she expects to see former aides swept up in his four indictments to turn on him.

Appearing on CNN early Monday morning, former Deputy White House press secretary Sarah Matthews told the panel the Mar-a-Lago employee who recently changed their testimony after swapping out attorneys is a preview of things to come.

CNN host Sara Sidner prompted Matthews by asking her if "as these cases get closer and closer and closer, do you think that the people around him will start to break down and say, 'I don't want to get popped for this? I'm going to cooperate?'"

"I think that we're going to see it in multiple cases," Matthews replied. "Obviously the one you reference, the documents case, we suspect, I think, there is a name out there of someone who they think it is that flipped and I think that's the right call because at the end of the day."

"Donald Trump demands loyalty from everybody but gives loyalty to no one and he would be so quick to throw any of these people under the bus so I think this is crucial," she continued. "We saw this happen with the January 6th congressional committee with Cassidy Hutchinson. She at first had a Trump-appointed attorney who was funding her legal fees and they wanted her to not recall events she very much did recall. And then she was compelled to do the right thing, switch lawyers, and hire someone who was acting in her best interest and not Donald Trump's best interests."

