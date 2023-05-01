donald trump e jean carroll
Trump photo by AFP Photo/Olivier Douliery Carol Photo by Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images

Jill Wine-Banks, a former prosecutor during the Watergate trials, noted that as she has been watching the E. Jean Carroll trial, she came to believe former President Donald Trump isn't doing very well.

"It's always more complicated," she prefaced. "We don't know exactly what the jury is feeling. I can tell you that I felt like I had moved back into the '50s, maybe the '70s. But her cross-examination, her testimony was compelling. It was powerful. It was very credible. She also has coming up I'm sure, expert witnesses who will rebut much of what [lawyer Joe] Tacopina is trying to do. You didn't scream? Many rape victims don't scream. Many don't report it. She talked to two friends, one said don't report it, he will destroy you. Another said you should. She took the course of not reporting it. It's very believable."

She went on to say that while working in government, she served on a Pentagon committee looking at sexual assault in the military. So, she got a big dose of what situations like Carroll's can look like.

"I can tell you from the witnesses there, the pressure from their peers and their higher-ups means that most rapes do not get reported. So, I think she's done a great job. The cross-examination was ineffective," said Wine-Banks. "The witnesses coming up are going to be very powerful, including the 'Access Hollywood' report that says this is what I do. Trump saying I grab 'you-know-what.' And then she's going to have herself and two other witnesses who say, that's exactly what he did to me. Very powerful."

The trial is set to continue next week, and Trump is not expected to attend or testify on his behalf.

MSNBC contributor David Rohde explained that this story meets all of the patterns of allegations.

"What's important is the verdict here," he said. "If these jurors find these women describing a similar pattern of behavior, a similar assault, it helps Carroll. It's key also, as was mentioned, there are two friends that she spoke to at the time. That's corroboration dating back to when this all happened. It helps her a great deal. She has — it's a civil case, it's a different case. All of these things will help her. These two women, these two friends that she talked about in the past, the tape helper as well."

See her comments below or at the link here.


Watergate lawyer explains why Trump is losing youtu.be

SmartNews