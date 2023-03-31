Donald Trump
Gage Skidmore/Creative Commons

While congressional Republicans are rushing to defend a former reality TV star accused of making illegal hush-money payments to an adult film star, at least one of their Democratic colleagues thinks they should take the opportunity to throw former President Donald Trump overboard.

As Punchbowl News' Jake Sherman reports, Rep. Greg Landsman (D-OH) on Friday expressed bewilderment over why his Republican colleagues seem so intent on doing everything they can to defend Trump, who in addition to being indicted was also impeached in the House of Representatives on two separate occasions.

"Folks need to be done with Trump," he said. "He’s a chaos machine. This is one of a thousand things. From the Stormy Daniels thing to storming the Capitol, Trump only does chaos and extremism."

There was a thought that Republicans would drop Trump after he incited a mob of his violent supporters to attack the United States Capitol building, but House Speaker Kevin McCarthy made a point of visiting Trump at his Mar-a-Lago resort just weeks after his supporters forced McCarthy and other Republicans to flee for their lives.

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA), meanwhile, has vowed to travel to New York to protest against Trump's indictment.

