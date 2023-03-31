Marjorie Taylor Greene vows to be in New York to protest 'witch hunt' arrest of Trump

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) on Friday vowed to travel to New York to protest against the indictment and arrest of former President Donald Trump.

"I’m going to New York on Tuesday," the Georgia congresswoman wrote on Twitter. "We MUST protest the unconstitutional WITCH HUNT!"

Earlier this month, Trump demanded that his supporters take to the streets to protest what he claimed was his imminent arrest.

These protests were largely a bust, however, and often protesters were actually outnumbered by reporters who were sent to cover them.

That might change with Greene leading the charge, however, as she is the first elected official to follow Trump's call to organize protests against his indictment for allegedly making illegal hush money payments to adult film star Stormy Daniels.

While it's not clear how many people will join Greene's call to protest against the former president's arrest, she is at least likely to be joined by members of the New York Young Republican Club, which this week reacted to news of Trump's indictment by putting out a statement that spoke of Trump as almost a religious figure rather than a politician.

"President Trump embodies the American people — our psyche from id to super-ego — as does no other figure; his soul is totally bonded with our core values and emotions, and he is our total and indisputable champion," said the statement. "This tremendous connection threatens the established order."