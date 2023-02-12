Pence testimony will hold key to proving Trump conspiracy charges: legal expert
Donald Trump and Mike Pence at the White House. (CNN/Screenshot)

Appearing on MSNBC to discuss the subpoena given to former vice president Mike Pence by special counsel Jack Smith, former U.S. Attorney Barbara McQuade claimed that the delay of Pence's testimony is slapped aside, he will be the key to proving Donald Trump conspired against the United States.

During her appearance on Sunday morning, the legal analyst made the case that the former vice president can provide the key to the DOJ finally indicting the former president.

After pointing out that Donald Trump's lawyers will have a losing case when it comes to asserting executive privilege, she went on to explain what Pence should be pressed on.

ALSO IN THE NEWS: 'He loses': Trump's latest subpoena battle is doomed to failure

"In terms of what questions to ask Mike Pence, I think there are a number of theories of liability with Donald Trump here, and then cleanest one is conspiracy to defraud the United States," she began.

"That is, the mental state there would be, 'I knew I lost the election,' and the physical act would be pressuring Mike Pence to thwart his duties as vice president," she elaborated. "Telling, him 'do not certify the election.'"

"That is something the only Mike Pence really can talk about, about what happened between the two of them behind closed doors," she added.

Watch below or at the link:

MSNBC 02 12 2023 08 09 06 youtu.be

