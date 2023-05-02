Ex-prosecutor says his 'head explodes' as judges allow Trump to put people 'in harm's way'

Former federal prosecutor Glenn Kirschner expressed his fury at the kid gloves that judges have been using when it comes to allowing Donald Trump's bad behavior during trials.

In the Manhattan case, District Attorney Alvin Bragg's office requested a protective order for the jurors and the ability to hold back some evidence because Trump has a tendency to attack anyone involved in a proceeding. Trump's lawyers are fighting it.

New York Times reporter Michael Schmidt explained in criminal court.

"When you're in criminal court, there's just a dynamic that is different a than when you can go out publicly and say whatever you want as a president or even a private citizen. And we'll have to see how disciplined Trump will be because he has never listened to his lawyers over the past seven years. And my guess is they have said 'don't say things,' and it looks like someone is trying to draw a line about that, and we'll have to see whether he is going to follow that or not."

He explained that the consequences, in this case, aren't just about public relations; in a civil lawsuit or a criminal case, they're far worse for the former president.

But it was Kirschner that unleashed his legal annoyance.

"Donald Trump never seems to be chilled in his speech or his reckless, threatening, dangerous posts. And I fear that that will continue," Kirschner said. "And it makes this old prosecutor's head explode that Donald Trump is permitted by judge after judge to continue to poison the well of public opinion, put witnesses, jurors, judges, and prosecutors, and their family members in harm's way such that everybody has to adjust their behavior but Donald Trump doesn't have to adjust his."

He explained that there are protective orders put in place for violent crime cases and RICO cases that he's handled in the past.

"And I hope that the judge tries to put in place a narrowly tailored restriction on Donald Trump's speech and his posts so that he is, you know, has guardrails put up around him," he closed.

