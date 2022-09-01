'He just provided the government with proof!' CNN legal analyst reveals how Trump keeps incriminating himself

On CNN Thursday, legal expert Norm Eisen laid out how former President Donald Trump is weakening his legal position with his constant public attacks on the Justice Department and FBI on his Truth Social website.

Specifically, Eisen said, one of Trump's most recent "truths" on the site that complained about the infamous photo of classified document folders released by the DOJ is a major confession that hands more evidence to federal investigators.

"Donald Trump himself posted on Truth Social, his social media outlet, and he was talking again about the photo that was released and the appendix of the DOJ filing," said anchor John Berman. "He writes 'There seems to be confusion as to the 'picture' where documents were sloppily thrown on the floor and then released photographically for the world to see, as if that’s what the FBI found when they broke into my home. Wrong! They took them out of cartons and spread them around on the carpet, making it look like a big 'find' for them. They dropped them, not me — Very deceiving … And remember, we could have NO representative, including lawyers, present during the Raid. They were told to wait outside.'"

"'They took them out of cartons,' he says, which is very different than what he had been saying, which is they planted it," added Berman.

RELATED: Morning Joe offers Trump some free legal advice: 'Stop sending your lawyers on TV'

"John, the — one of the key issues in this case, we have some evidence on this, it is really the last key issue that will determine whether or not Donald Trump is charged, is his personal knowledge that these classified documents were where they were, and there is also very disturbing allegations and the government's filing yesterday about the way the documents were moved after they were requested by the government," said Eisen. "You've got to prove Donald Trump's intent. Well, guess what, he just provided — by admitting that he knew they were in the cartons, he just provided the government with more proof that, yes, he was involved in this."

"So it is a mosaic," added Eisen. "You put together all the evidence. That's another piece of evidence, incompetence."

Watch the video below or at this link.