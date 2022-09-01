Morning Joe offers Trump some free legal advice: 'Stop sending your lawyers on TV'

MSNBC's Joe Scarborough offered some free legal advice to Donald Trump after the Department of Justice found the top-secret documents he took home from the White House.

The former president's attorney Alina Habba admitted on Fox News that Trump "frequently" had guests in the office where he stored some of the classified materials he had refused to return to the government, and the "Morning Joe" host said the former president was being undermined by his own legal team.

"If there were a grownup in charge in Trump's operation, they would say to him, 'Mr. President, you've got to stop sending your lawyers on television shows,'" Scarborough said. "'I know you want to fight this politically, but you're damaging yourself legally."

"He's in the fight of his life right now, and he keeps sending lawyers out who keep undermining all of his arguments, and actually making arguments for the government," Scarborough added. "When you have a lawyer not even associated with this case saying she rifled through all of these top-secret documents. Yeah, it's crazy how much they're damaging their own political and legal standing."



Watch the video below or at this link.

