Former Trump lawyer: I'm 'sure' my one-time client will be criminally referred by J6 Committee

On Wednesday's edition of CNN's "OutFront," former Donald Trump attorney Ty Cobb expressed his confidence that the former president will be criminally referred to the Justice Department.

This comes as the January 6 Committee prepares to make criminal referrals to the Justice Department; it is widely expected that Trump could be one of those referrals, as well as key allies.

"We're just days away from the January 6th Committee — obviously separate from the DOJ criminal investigation — but they are set to announce their decision on criminal referrals to the DOJ," said anchor Erin Burnett. "So they have come to their conclusion. Here's what we think you should do, separate from your own criminal investigation that you've been pursuing. So we're expecting that in just a few days. We know they are considering a criminal referral for the former President Trump, along with others in his inner circle. Do you have any doubt that the committee will have a criminal referral for Trump himself?"

"I do not," said Cobb. "I think they started out with that as a goal. And I think they certainly have put forth evidence which would justify, even in the absence of cross-examination, which I think is an unfortunate product of the committee's constitution. But even without cross-examination, clearly the evidence that they have put forward justifies them to make criminal referral."

Special counsel Jack Smith is currently in charge of two investigations into Trump: The plot to steal the 2020 election and the national security probe of classified documents stashed at the former president's Florida country club. Experts have broadly said either of these investigations exposes Trump to criminal liability.

"Their referral is largely symbolic, of course," Cobb added. "The Justice Department is not required to do anything in response to it. But, yes, I'm sure they will for the former president."

Watch the video below or at this link.

