Trump gave prosecutors new evidence for all three ongoing criminal cases: experts
Donald Trump speaking with supporters at an event hosted by Students for Trump and Turning Point Action at Dream City Church in Phoenix, Arizona in 2020. (Gage Skidmore/Flickr)

Legal experts believe that former President Donald Trump's CNN town hall at St. Anselm College in New Hampshire gave fresh evidence to every one of the three ongoing criminal cases against him, reported Salon on Thursday.

The ongoing criminal cases against Trump — not including the bookkeeping fraud case over the Stormy Daniels hush payment, which has already been charged by Manhattan prosecutors — are the election interference probe in Georgia, the federal January 6 investigation, and the federal investigation of classified documents stashed at Mar-a-Lago — all of which came up during the town hall under the questioning of moderator and CNN anchor Kaitlan Collins.

"Trump repeatedly lied during the town hall that the election was 'rigged,' that Georgia 'owed' him votes, that he had the right to take classified documents to Mar-a-Lago and that he does not know E. Jean Carroll — the writer who was awarded $5 million a day earlier after it found Trump liable for sexual abuse and defamation," reported Igor Derysh. "'All three ongoing criminal cases got new evidence tonight against Trump,' tweeted national security attorney Bradley Moss. 'He is confessing on live television.'"

"Former FBI agent Pete Strzok called the comment [that he didn't "really" share the classified documents with anyone] a 'tacit admission of unauthorized disclosure of classified information,'" said the report. "During another exchange, Collins asked Trump about his call to Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger, demanding he 'find' enough votes to swing the state's election. Trump said he believed it was a 'rigged election' and said he told Raffensperger 'you owe me votes because the election was rigged.' 'File this clip under new evidence for Fani Willis,' tweeted Anthony Michael Kreis, a Georgia State University law professor. 'This sure sounds like an admission of corrupt intent to me.'"

RELATED: Trump 'put himself in jeopardy' with Wednesday night rant on classified docs: CNN legal expert

As for the January 6 probe, Trump agreed with Collins that the people who stormed the Capitol "listen to [him] like no one else" — which former federal prosecutor Elie Honig told Mediaite it was "the most important clip of the night" because the essential element of proving the crime is that Trump knew he had an influence on the rioters and "I've never heard him so clearly admit that. Everything Donald Trump says is out there. It's fair game. It can be used."

On top of all of this, Trump opened himself up last night to be sued again by E. Jean Carroll, for repeating the same claims that the jury found defamatory — experts had already raised that as a possibility when he made similar comments on his Truth Social platform.

SmartNews