'Just nonsense': Morning Joe mocks Murdoch-owned media for lying about Durham findings

MSNBC's Joe Scarborough ripped conservative media outlets for misrepresenting findings by special counsel John Durham.
The Republican-appointed Durham finally issued a report in his years-long investigation into the origins of the Donald Trump-Russia probe that turned up no bombshell findings and included only minor recommendations for FBI reform, although several outlets owned by Fox News boss Rupert Murdoch suggested otherwise.
"I don't want to say their name in a critical light because they are the paper of record for 'Morning Joe,' but there is a certain tabloid in New York, you know, sort of like [suggested] it is true, Hillary spied on Trump," Scarborough said. "Wall Street Journal editorial page, which is my paper, I read it every day, they were going all in... George W. Bush once said, 'Fool me once, shame on you, fool me twice, won't get fooled again.'" They obviously don't follow Bushisms."
The other panelists cracked up as Scarborough read a headline from the New York Post, which blared that Trump had been the victim of a "whack job" by his political enemies.
"I mean, the whack job, we went through this yesterday, is Durham, who has made a fool of himself time and time and time again," Scarborough said, "24 jurors said no, enough, on his two cases. It is just incredible, and there will be some people who believe this. There will be some people who believe this -- not enough to win an election, but enough to run the Republican Party off the edge of the cliff."
"Just nonsense," he added. "Four years, this guy has had, longer than any other special counsel. Four years investigating the investigators. He made a fool of himself, he destroyed his reputation, he got humiliated in court."
Watch the video below or at this link.
05 17 2023 07 18 48 youtu.be