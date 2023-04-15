GOP Trump rivals need to 'get indicted or lead an insurrection' to compete with him: Dem lawmaker

Polls suggest that Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis would come in a distant second place in the Republican primary fight against former President Donald Trump -- but Democratic Florida State Rep. Anna Eskamani thinks she has a good idea for DeSantis to close the gap.

Appearing on CNN Saturday, Eskamani argued that DeSantis' big problem is that he's trying to "out-Trump" the former president, even as Trump has shown that he is very hard to top when it comes to outrageous and even illegal behavior.

"DeSantis is trying to 'out-Trump' Trump and so to do that, you have to be as extreme as possible," she said. "Now, I would argue that unless you've been indicted and have led an insurrection, you can't 'out-Trump' Trump."

Although DeSantis has pushed culture war issues for the past several years in Florida without paying a political price, Eskamani said that would likely change with the six-week abortion ban he signed into law last week, as that is an issue that cuts much closer to people's personal health than bans on teaching critical race theory.

"It is not only unpopular among the general electorate, we had several Republicans voting no on this ban on the House floor... and some walked away so they wouldn't have to vote," she explained. "So the legislature knows that this will lead to lost seats and what gives me hope is the people of Florida rising up in opposition to this."

