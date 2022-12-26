Trump is such a terrible candidate that Ron DeSantis doesn't have to do anything but sit back: ex-Republican
Gage Skidmore.

Former Republican Congressman David Jolly (FL) saw the new poll showing Donald Trump at just 40 percent in the 2024 matchup against Ron DeSantis' 35 percent.

Meanwhile, people like Mike Pence and Nikki Haley are hovering around 7 percent and 4 percent respectively.

"The reality is if we're not talking about Donald Trump, it's Ron DeSantis and everybody else," said Jolly. "In fact, it is a question, if Donald Trump were to really fizzle out, does this look more like a 2000 coronation of Bush 43 within the Republican nomination process is it going to be DeSantis from start to finish?"

He noted that Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) might get in but he's having serious issues with his family that might prevent him from forcing them more into the public eye.

"I think there are some other names. Ted Cruz may get in. The Miami mayor, Frances Suarez is continuing to tease out that he might be interested in running," Jolly continued. "And you know, does that really shake up a DeSantis race we'll see. But I think the more interesting thing here Richard is this it is hard to think about Donald Trump as a candidate. We think of him, many consider him uniquely dangerous to the country and the Constitution but if you just consider him a Republican presidential candidate in '24 who was the first to launch — he's a terrible candidate right now."

He explained that Trump's major focus has been. about meeting with white supremacists and neo-Nazis at Mar-a-Lago. Meanwhile, he's dealing with the full report from the Jan. 6 committee. The fake electors scandal is also being investigated by the Justice Department. Trump is facing two major cases that will likely be brought by special counsel Jack Smith, and there was a successful prosecution of his business empire including 17 guilty counts. All the while, Trump's CFO is headed to jail.

"So, it makes it easy for Ron DeSantis to make the case without really having to go to Donald Trump, because Donald Trump is making the case against himself week by week he's having a terrible, terrible launch and Ron DeSantis is sitting back as a beneficiary of all of that," said Jolly.

See the full discussion below or at the link here.

Trump is a terrible candidate www.youtube.com

