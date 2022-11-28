Reporter doesn’t buy Trump's Fuentes-Kanye dinner excuse

The holiday news cycle did little to dull the attacks coming after Donald Trump for welcoming neo-Nazi and white supremacists to Mar-a-Lago.

Last week rapper Kanye West and Nick Fuentes met with Trump leading to swift condemnation from Democrats, Jewish leaders, and even a few Republicans who aren't up for reelection for a while like outgoing Gov. Asa Hutchinson and Sen. Bill Cassidy (R-LA) who isn't up for reelection until 2026.

Speaking about the incident, Punch Bowl News founder Jake Sherman unleashed on the irrational decision by Republicans to stay silent. Many of them have been dodging questions from reporters over the holiday, he explained. Now that they're back at the Capitol, however, it's more difficult to run away from reporters.

"I mean, the Senate is back in session as of about a couple minutes ago. will be voting tonight. I have to imagine Mitch McConnell is going to want to address this," Sherman anticipated. "Having not spoken out about this issue or about any issue because they are just coming back into session, I imagine McConnell will come out pretty forcefully against this because that's been in his nature to do. Kevin McCarthy, I don't know. I honestly have no idea. He's obviously in a very tricky battle for Speaker."

McConnell did denounce Marjorie Taylor Greene when she met with Fuentes. So, one would assume he would do so in the case of Trump.

Sherman then apologized, before going forward, saying that he needed to get on his soapbox for a moment about the issue.

"This is not actually a partisan issue. This is actually a neo-Nazi and Donald Trump is an adult and personally, I'm sick -- I'm sick of people saying, well, he didn't know. I mean, like if you don't know that's a big enough problem... We are not going to dinners with neo-Nazis. So, I think there has to be a baseline of like — something here where we have to take responsibility for our actions. I don't end up at dinners with neo-Nazis. You don't, Nicole. I just think, you know, I've made my point and I will try not to get too exercised."

He did note, however, that McConnell generally tries to pretend that Trump doesn't exist. So, he's not even certain that McConnell will be willing to speak out.

