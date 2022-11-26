White nationalist won over Trump with flattery and by stoking his ‘pugilistic instincts’: report

Even more information is coming out about Donald Trump's controversial meeting with white nationalist Nick Fuentes and Ye, the rapper formerly known as Kanye West.

"Advisers to Trump privately acknowledged that the decision to host the Tuesday dinner, just one week after Trump launched his reelection bid, was a significant concern," The Washington Post reported. "One adviser described it as 'horrible' and another as 'totally awful.'"

A longtime advisor told NBC News it was a "f— nightmare."

Ye recorded a video saying Trump was "really impressed" with Fuentes and there was a second report Trump said, "I like this guy, he gets me."

On Friday evening, The Post offered new details on how Fuentes won over the former president, reporting a "person familiar with the dinner said Trump liked Fuentes because he flattered him and encouraged his most pugilistic instincts."

Trump was condemned by his own ambassador to Israel for dining with "human scum."