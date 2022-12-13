House Oversight Committee encourages the National Archives to check out Trump's storage unit

Two additional classified documents were discovered in a storage unit used by former President Donald Trump last week, leading the House Reform and Oversight Committee to wonder if there was more that should be examined.

The Washington Post reported Tuesday, that Rep. Carolyn Maloney (D-NY) sent a letter to the National Archives suggesting that they take a gander inside the former president's collection of stuff where the documents were hidden.

Trump’s storage facility and other properties “may contain presidential records that were not the focus of the search and therefore have not been turned over to the federal government," wrote Maloney in the letter to acting archivist Debra Steidel Wall.

Trump's lawyers hired a team to search for other possible documents in all of the properties connected to the former president as part of the ongoing investigation to his theft of information from the White House. Legally, each president and vice president must turn over all documents upon leaving office to be archived and documented. Presidents can then access the information after it has been archived up to 12 years after the presidency.

“This inquiry, which is separate from the Department of Justice’s ongoing criminal investigation into Mr. Trump’s actions, seeks to understand the full extent and impact of former President Trump’s violations of the [Presidential Records Act] in order to ‘determine what additional steps, including potential legislative reforms, may be needed to ensure the preservation of presidential records for the American people,’” Maloney wrote.

The document theft has become a huge scandal for the former president leading to a number of false statements from his lawyers in court, embarrassing court failures and months of bad press.

The Palm Beach, Florida storage unit had at least two classified items along with a number of gifts, suits and other items, the Post said, citing a source familiar with the unit.

“It was suits and swords and wrestling belts and all sorts of things,” this person said. "To my knowledge, [Trump] has never even been to that storage unit. I don’t think anyone in Trump World could tell you what’s in that storage unit."

Several requests over the course of a year asked Trump to return the documents. The first requests were rebuffed. Some documents were then turned over. It was then discovered there were more, so the FBI returned, taking an envelope for that retrieval. After a tip, the FBI executed a search warrant where they found a number of documents, including those of the highest level of security clearance.

The Justice Department appointed special prosecutor Jack Smith to oversee the investigation. Legal experts anticipate prosecutions are forthcoming.

Read the full letter from Maloney here and below: