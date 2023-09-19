'Killer witness': Expert says top Trump aide's new revelations will be 'very powerful' in court

A top aide to Donald Trump gave testimony to the special counsel on his cavalier attitude around classified documents – and experts expect she'll be a "killer witness."

Molly Michael exposed Trump for writing "to-do" lists on the back of classified documents. She'd get scrawled notes and said she would flip them over and see "sensitive" markings that specifically had to do with world leaders and other issues.

Former federal prosecutor Harry Litman explained on MSNBC that it doesn't necessarily mean that her revelation will lead to fresh charges for Trump, but it's "probative" to the special counsel case.

"This playing around with notecards shows he's cavalier, shows he's very Trumpian," Litman characterized. "But what you read, Chris, is the real punch line. Knowing that the FBI wants to interview her, he said you don't know anything about the boxes. And by the way, we know that is clearly a lie. It sounds like it anyway because she takes a picture and gives it to him. So, he knows, and the picture is in the indictment."

He went on to recall that she is cited as "Trump Employee 2" in the indictment paperwork. He went back to that initial indictment to match up the evidence she gave to the prosecutors and concluded, "She's going to be a killer witness here. No deal, no ax to grind. In fact, was loyal to Trump. Goes to Mar-a-Lago with him after, and then finally leaves when she knows he's basically breaking the law and obstructing justice. She gives absolute killer evidence about his trying to keep more than the boxes he had given up already to the FBI, and that's why the search ensued. Very, very powerful witness, she's going to be."

Litman went on to say that one of the problems that Trump is facing is that so many of the witnesses who were "loyal" to him now don't have the money to defend themselves.

"For example, Jenna Elis, saying why is he not paying our fees?" he noted. "That's exactly the kind of posture that is dangerous for Trump because if you are in financially dire straits, that is one real reason you would go to the prosecution and try to cooperate. One quick additional point about Molly Michael, by the way. She is present when Trump makes the statement to Evan Corcoran, 'What if we told [the FBI] nothing? Could we just pretend there is nothing there?' So, to the extent, he tried to make that a credibility battle between Corcoran, she is there to break the tie in a very persuasive fashion."

