The DOJ's Mar-a-Lago case is a 'far more immediate threat' to Trump: legal expert
Donald Trump (Photo via Shutterstock)

During an appearance on MSNBC's "The Katie Phang Show" early Saturday, former U.S. Attorney Joyce Vance said Donald Trump appears to have suffered two major legal setbacks just before Thanksgiving and then added one of them may have an immediate impact on his future.

Speaking with the host, Vance focused on the 11th Circuit Court of Appeals and an expected likely ruling that will give the Department of Justice free rein to pursue their investigation into stolen government documents the former president squirreled away at his Mar-a-Lago resort.

According to Vance, she believes Judge Aileen Cannon, who has been running interference for the former president, will soon be shunted to the side by the 11th Circuit judges.

"When you think about the Mar-a-Lago case, that poses a far more immediate threat to the former president," Vance told the host. "That is the prosecution that looks like it's the furthest along in terms of where the investigation is headed."

"The evidence is a little cleaner, it's more narrowly focused than the January Six investigation, which has a lot more moving parts," she continued. "And, so this progress in Mar-a-Lago, which could be aided if the 11th Circuit rules as many people including myself who heard that oral argument expect, then it's time for Federal District Judge Aileen Cannon to end her interference in the investigation."

"Once that ruling issues from the 11th Circuit, the DOJ will be able to use all of the evidence in that case, and continue to move forward towards indictment," she predicted.

