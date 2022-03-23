Trump-loving pastor swears 'evangelicals are not morons' after Mar-a-Lago religious meeting

Former President Donald Trump hasn't said whether or not he's running for president again in 2024, but he's made it clear that he's going to win back the White House. This week, he held a meeting with religious leaders at Mar-a-Lago, similar to the one he held in June 2016.

A Politico report explained that Trump is staying in contact with the white evangelicals as the election approaches. Former Vice President Mike Pence, a kind of political evangelical darling, will be removed from the Trump ticket. It makes Trump's need to maintain relationships with the white evangelical community more important. But in talking about the meeting that was with the pastors, a senior aide explained, "It’s not something he broadcasts."

Among those who attended was one of Trump's favorite pastors, Robert Jeffress, who was criticized for claiming Heaven is a place people can work without "regulations" and for saying that Jews are going to Hell.

The Texas pastor explained that evangelicals aren't morons for supporting Trump, who couldn't name his favorite passage of The Bible when asked.

“I think people think evangelicals have been duped by President Trump," he told Politico. "Evangelicals are not morons. They understand that he might not pray six hours a day or be able to quote the Bible backward and forward but they do believe he’s a man who loves our country and he’s embraced policies that are in keeping with the truth of God’s word and that’s why they selected him."