Trump rails against 'disloyalty' of evangelical leaders who haven't yet endorsed his 2024 bid

Former President Donald Trump on Monday railed against evangelical Christian leaders who haven't yet pledged support for his 2024 presidential run despite having backed him in the past.

In an interview with Real America's Voice reporter David Brody, Trump railed against evangelicals such as Robert Jeffress who haven't given him their endorsement even though he made their decades-long dream of overturning Roe v. Wade come true by appointing three right-wing Supreme Court justices.

"That's a sign of disloyalty," Trump said. "There's great disloyalty in world of politics and that's a sign of disloyalty because nobody, as you know... has ever done more for right to life than Donald Trump. Three Supreme Court justices and they all voted [to overturn Roe v. Wade]... they won, they finally won!"

Trump then seemed to blame evangelicals for appearing to stay home during the 2022 midterm elections, as he acknowledged that overturning Roe provided a boost to Democratic turnout figures.

Trump has also in recent weeks blamed hardline evangelicals for pushing too hard on the abortion issue by not making exceptions for cases of rape of incest, which he said he believes should be included in all anti-abortion legislation.

Watch the video below or at this link.