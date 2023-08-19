'Wake up': Trump-loving Evangelicals warned they've been 'taken in by a hoax'

In a blunt-talking column published by the Charlotte Observer, a lifelong Evangelical expressed dismay that Christians have been taken in by Donald Trump who could not be less like Jesus Christ.
According to Isaac Bailey, Christians who are still standing by the former president despite his record of criminality and incitements to violence need to "wake up" and realize they have been suckered by a con man who has been preying on them since he was first elected in 2016.
Referring to comments made by Christian leader Russell Moore about the influence the former president has had on parishioners who are now claiming the words of Jesus show weakness, Bailey wrote, "Maybe in their minds, Trump is the Jesus of Revelation. He’s the King of Kings, the Lord of Lords with a sword in his mouth who has come back to judge the righteous and unrighteous, to wage war."
With that in mind, he continued, "It’s why they view every Trump indictment not as democracy working as intended, upholding the principle that no man is above the law, but as akin to a lash from a Roman soldier’s whip on Jesus’ back. I wish it weren’t true. But it is."
Using the case of Edgar Maddison Welch who showed up at a "Washington, D.C., pizza parlor, convinced he had to save children from an imaginary satanic child sex ring funded and operated by Democrats," while armed with an AR-15 "only to realize too late he had been taken in by a hoax. He was sentenced to four years in prison," as an example, Bailey said that should be lesson to all Christians who have fallen under Trump's spell.
"I hope those who’ve come to believe Trump is here to save us wake up before it’s too late for us all," he warned.
