Trump's gang of 'malevolent nincompoops' is on a collision course to face criminal charges: CNN legal analyst
Rudy Giuliani (Photo by Jim Watson for Agence France-Presse)

David Laufman, a former chief of the United States Department of Justice's Counterintelligence Section, delivered a blunt assessment of Trump allies' potential criminal exposure during an interview on CNN Wednesday.

While discussing newly unearthed emails related to the scheme to put up fake electors to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election, Laufman broke down how the DOJ can use them to establish Trump allies' criminal intent.

"It is really good probative evidence of the state of mind of the people who inhabited this conspiracy," he said. "They knew that this was a big lie. They knew this was a fraudulent scheme, that they were seeking to perpetrate against the United States government. And so it is consistent with evidence the government would want to use in support of a potential charge of conspiracy to defraud the United States by fomenting false electors to sabotage the certification of the election results."

Laufman then mocked the Trump conspirators for being so completely inept in their efforts to keep the former president in power, although he suggested that their incompetence still wouldn't save them from being indicted.

"This is like the Four Seasons Landscaping gang," he said, referring to Rudy Giuliani's infamous election fraud press conference held in a parking lot. "They're nincompoops, but they're malevolent nincompoops."

Trump's gang of 'malevolent nincompoops' is on a collision course to face criminal charges: www.youtube.com

