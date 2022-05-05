Don Trump Jr will talk to Jan. 6 committee but Meadows won't -- and it 'makes you wonder' what he's hiding: NYT reporter

New York Times reporter Peter Baker can't figure out what former President Donald Trump's staffers are hiding.

Speaking to MSNBC on Thursday morning, the panel of political reporters discussed the testimony of Donald Trump Jr., who appeared before the House Select Committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack. He is the third member of the Trump family to do so in the past few months: Jared Kushner spoke to the Committee at the end of March and his wife Ivanka Trump appeared in April.

Court documents revealed in the former chief of staff Mark Meadows' lawsuit against the House revealed key details about the actions of both Kushner and Ivanka on Jan. 6.

"As that unfolded, we've seen one text message after another text message whether it is from Fox News, supporters of Donald Trump or whether it is from family members of Donald Trump, or whether it is from people on the inside and the White House, begging him to do something or telling people that they're going to do something — these people are now talking to the Jan. 6 committee. I'm sure that Don Jr. guarded his words as well as Ivanka. But there are a lot of staff members that have not," explained "Morning Joe" host Joe Scarborough. "And that is how we're hearing details Donald Trump was watching the violence unfold, the mobs attacking Capitol Police officers, but also rewinding his DVR to replay the most violent parts of it. Those are the details that are coming from the inside."

Baker agreed, noting that it was surprising to see who was willing to speak to the committee and who has tried to block them.

"It was remarkable to see the president's son speak to the committee without objecting, his daughter has now spoken as you rightly point out, Ivanka and Jared Kushner and Stephen Miller has spoken," said Baker. "So, why is that that Mark Meadows is not, for instance, speaking. Why is he still resisting and others who were aides to the president who were advisers, Steve Bannon and the others still refusing if his own family is speaking to the committee? It makes you wonder what they know and what is going on within Trump's world that some would resist and others would not."

Meadows is one of those who has refused to speak to the committee, launching his own lawsuit to block them. While the Justice Department has been handed a contempt citation, there has been no action. Bannon, by contrast, was held in contempt and the Justice Department has moved forward with contempt charges. Some members of the committee have complained that the referrals to the Justice Department have dropped into "the void."

