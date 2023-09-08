'Zero credibility': Trump snaps at Fani Willis after special grand jury report shows more recommended charges

Donald Trump was quick to weigh in on Friday afternoon after the release of the Georgia special grand jury that revealed the names of a multitude of unindicted co-conspirators that jury members voted to indict but District Attorney Fani Willis did not include in her 19-person RICO filing.
The report contained a wide array of names including sitting U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) as well as former Republican Sens. Kelly Loeffler and David Perdue, both from Georgia and both who lost their seats in the 2022 midterms.
Regardless of what was contained in the report, the former president took to his Truth Social platform to claim vindication and accuse DA Willis of having "no credibility."
According to the former president, who has also been indicted in separate cases in Florida, Washington D.C., and Manhattan, "The Georgia Grand Jury report has just been released. It has ZERO credibility and badly taints Fani Willis and this whole political Witch Hunt."
He continued, "Essentially, they wanted to indict anybody who happened to be breathing at the time. It totally undermines the credibility of the findings, and badly hurts the Great State of Georgia, whose wonderful and patriotic people are not happy with this charade of an out of control “prosecutor” doing the work of, and for, the DOJ. ELECTION INTERFERENCE!"