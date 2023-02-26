The foreperson in the Fulton County special grand jury is speaking out after the report excerpts were released to the public about the findings around the 2020 election. According to her interview, there were about ten indictment recommendations, which may also include Donald Trump.
Speaking to MSNBC about the revelations on Sunday, former federal prosecutor Barbara McQuade, who now teaches at the University of Michigan Law School, thinks that it is "highly likely that Donald Trump is to be charged."
Trump's lawyers released a statement after the conclusion of the special grand jury proclaiming his innocence because he wasn't called to testify. Typically, targets don't get called before the grand jury, however. Trump claimed on his social media platform that he has been fully exonerated.
McQuade also noted that because this is a "special grand jury," they send referrals to the main grand jury starting in March. They will have the power to indict, while the first did not.
The new grand jury will have access to all of the interviews and investigations without much need to collect additional information. McQuade thinks this will essentially reduce the timeline to everything being finalized by the end of March.
There was another clip of the jury foreperson who said she wanted to subpoena the former president to shake his hand and swear him in. It was something that McQuade said, "as a former prosecutor, it made my hair stand on end."
See the conversation below or at the link here:
