'Skating on thin ice': Trump risks new Georgia indictment if he holds press conference
With attorneys for Donald Trump reportedly attempting to get him to cancel a press conference scheduled for next week at which he claims he'll present "irrefutable" evidence the 2020 presidential election results in Georgia were rife with fraud, one legal expert agreed the former president needs to call it all off.

Appearing on CNN with host Kate Bolduan, attorney and legal analyst Norm Eisen predicted Trump would be opening himself up to another indictment from Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis if he makes incriminating statements.

Asked about the risks of an unscripted Trump talking to reporters about the 2020 election, Eisen explained it would create "a substantial problem."

"He's already been charged in the [Fulton County DA] Fani Willis case for post-January 6, 2021 activity including letters where he pressed Georgia officials later in 2021 based on these false election claims," he explained.

"It could get him in trouble with additional charges, a superseding indictment," he elaborated. "It could violate conditions of his release or other protective orders that could be put in, and these claims of fraud have been definitively rejected by court after court and government official after government official – most recently GOP Governor Brian Kemp said there's nothing to them. So Trump is skating on thin ice, but that is often where he finds himself."

