First Georgia trial will cripple Trump's odds of escaping unscathed: legal expert

During an appearance on the Daily Beast's "The New Abnormal" podcast, former federal prosecutor Glenn Kirschner stated that, by the time Donald Trump goes to trial in a Georgia courtroom on racketeering charges, his defense strategy may be in shambles as well as his odds of walking away unscathed.
Speaking with hosts Andy Levy and Danielle Moodie, Kirschner explained that the severance of co-defendants Sidney Powell and Kenneth Chesebro's cases from the other seventeen co-defendants may give the others a preview of the case Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis' is bringing, but the former president will be subject to collateral damage from the testimony and cross examination.
With Powell and Chesebro's trail expected to be televised, the former president and the public will watch his reputation, such as it is, dragged through the mud and there will be little he can do about it.
POLL: Should Trump be allowed to run for office?
Admitting there will be several factors in play in the upcoming trial, Kirschner stated, "one is really bad for Donald Trump."
“You know who has no voice in that first trial? Donald Trump, because his lawyers aren’t there, they can’t attack anything," the former prosecutor explained. "Them [the prosecutors] highlighting the fact that Donald Trump is the mob boss, is the Svengali controlling all of the crimes of the others, that is something that is going to be pretty dramatically presented in trial one."
"And that’s going to help in the court of public opinion where Donald Trump fights every battle," he elaborated. "He never fights a battle in a court of law, because he can’t win. He fights it in the court of public opinion and he may have met his match.”