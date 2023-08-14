Fani Willis' investigation into Trump appears to be moving ahead of schedule: experts

A witness in the Georgia election case who was slated to testify on Tuesday was called in earlier than expected on Monday – suggesting that the investigation is moving faster than expected, MSNBC reported.

The grand jury is meeting in Fulton County this week to decide who and what to charge involving attempts to overturn the 2020 election. It is strongly suspected that an indictment of former President Donald Trump is imminent.

The conversation on MSNBC started with a discussion of Trump attacking one of the witnesses on Truth Social, and the district attorney Fani Willis being on the verge of presenting witness testimony to one of the grand juries. Independent journalist George Chidi told NBC that he was called to appear earlier than expected as the grand jury entered its afternoon session.

"I've just been called in early, I'm leaving for the courthouse in an hour," Chidi said.

According to Catherine Christian, former assistant district attorney in the Manhattan DA's office, it could mean things are going a lot faster than anticipated.

"It could mean that she or the prosecutors, you know, sort of ran out of witnesses for the day, and said you know what —" Christian said as Chris Jansing cut her off.

"So, it's moving faster than they thought?" Jansing asked.

"Yes, so let's bring them here today, and there could be an indictment today or they'll be doing more witnesses tomorrow. But it does mean it's moving faster than anticipated," closed Christian

Earlier on Monday the Fulton County website accidentally went live with a docket that listed charges against Trump, including racketeering and conspiracy. It was quickly deleted.

