Ex-Trump officials panicked they're next after Giuliani raid: 'Even the most loyal people have their breaking point'

According to a report from CNN, former members of Donald Trump's administration panicked after hearing federal officials raided the home and offices of former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani fearing that they could be next.
On Thursday, federal investigators armed with a warrant confiscated cell phones and computers belonging to Giuliani as part of an investigation into his dealings with Ukraine that one stunned Trump associate called "overkill."
News of the raid was greeted with dismay by former Trump administration officials as they have come to recognize that Attorney General Merrick Garland is allowing U.S. Attorneys under him to pursue former government officials, reports CNN.
One former Trump adviser, who wished to remain anonymous, told CNN, "This was a show of force that sent a strong message to a lot of people in Trump's world that other things may be coming down the pipeline."
According to the report from CNN's Gabby Orr, "According to the Trump adviser, the raid ignited a sense of fear inside the former President's orbit that Justice Department officials may be more willing to pursue investigations of the 45th president or his inner circle than many Trump allies had previously believed. Two other people close to the former President, who echoed these sentiments, declined to be quoted for this story."
Former Trump officials worry that Giuliani could implicate Trump or other administration officials as part of a plea deal, with one Trump insider saying, "Even the most loyal people have their breaking point," before adding it "wouldn't shock me at all" if the former U.S. Attorney flipped on the ex-president.
Added another, "I think we've seen some more surprising instances of things like that happening, especially with Michael Cohen."
As for Cohen, on Saturday morning he told an MSNBC host that Giuliani's phones and computers could contain a "treasure trove" of information that could be used to pursue former Attorney General Bill Barr, Donald Trump Jr. and Jared Kushner.
Conspiracy-obsessed pro-Trumpers are blocking Idaho Republicans from accepting child care funding: report
On Saturday, The Guardian reported that pro-Trump right-wing activists in Idaho are at war with the state GOP for attempting to accept a $6 million federal grant to expand early childhood education — money first allocated under the Trump administration.
"In the months since a Republican house of representatives member first brought the grant for early childhood education to the legislature for a vote, far-right opponents have insisted, despite evidence and assurances proving otherwise, that the grant would be used to 'indoctrinate' children five and under, and turn them into social justice activists," reported Amanda Holpuch. "Supporters of the grant include the state's two Republican senators and its business lobby, but the most vocal opponents have pitched it as a 'battle for the soul of America.'"
The opponents of the bill, like the libertarian organization Idaho Freedom Foundation (IFF), have advanced a conspiracy theory that the bill, in their own words, would empower a "radical group to teach toddlers and pre-school children to hate America."
"The grant money would be distributed to local collaboratives like Mentzer's by the not-for-profit Idaho Association for the Education of Young Children (Idaho AEYC)," said the report. "This group is separate from its national affiliate, the National Association for the Education of Young Children (NAEYC), a professional membership organization for people who work in education and childcare. But opponents to the bill see a conspiracy between the two groups. Their concern is that the NAEYC promotes anti-bias education and mentions critical race theory on its website and the Idaho AEYC partners with a local group, the Idaho Commission for Libraries (ICfL), that has received a grant unrelated to the early childhood money to diversify libraries."
Right-wingers in Idaho have been famous for a paranoid streak. In 2015, the legislature killed a provision to track child support payments over fears it would promote Sharia law. And this year, during the COVID-19 pandemic, parents in Idaho have staged mask-burnings and brought their children to take part.
Tucker Carlson's attack on GOP pollster Frank Luntz leads to a litany of 'angry, misspelled messages'
Fox News' Tucker Carlson leveled an attack on Republican pollster Frank Luntz during his broadcast on Friday evening and apparently, his viewers continued the attacks with a barrage of messages sent directly to Luntz inbox.
During the primetime show, Carlson insisted that Luntz "should no longer have any role with the GOP because his views don't align with average Republican voters," according to Newsweek. "Luntz — Dr. Frank I. Luntz, as he's often called, at his request — is the Republican Party's longest-serving message man," Carlson said at the beginning of his commentary.
Luntz took to Twitter with his reaction to the attack. In a now-deleted tweet, Luntz included a screenshot from Carlson's segment when his photo appeared on the screen. He'd tweeted, "That explains all the angry, misspelled messages in my inbox tonight."
Carlson's relentless attack included criticisms about Luntz's work as he lambasted the pollster for being what he describes as "a smooth salesman."
"Frank Luntz is a smooth salesman," Carlson went on. "That why he's been around for a while. The problem with Frank Luntz is that his views, his personal views, are very different from those of your average Republican voter."
Tucker on why you probably don't recognize the Republican party youtu.be
To get a clear scope of voters' perspectives on key issues, Luntz typically uses focus groups to compile research. However, Carlson has repeatedly mocked the long-serving Republican pundit's work describing it as "just random people yammering." According to the publication, Carlson went on to slam Luntz for his views on "immigration, guns in schools and the phrase 'law and order.'"
Despite Luntz;s political affiliation, Carlson insists Luntz is a "conventional liberal" who caters to "left-wing corporations."
He added, "Frank Luntz is a conventional liberal. His main clients are left-wing corporations like Google. When Frank Luntz gives advice to congressional Republicans, he's got Google's perspective in mind. That's a huge problem."
Carlson concluded by saying, "This is the guy Republican leaders went to just this week for, quote, 'messaging guidance on hot topics.' And you wonder why you no longer recognize the party that you vote for."
Giuliani's confiscated phones likely contain a 'treasure trove' of info on Bill Barr and Don Trump Jr.: Michael Cohen
Appearing on MSNBC on Saturday morning with host Ali Velshi, former Donald Trump lawyer and fixer Michael Cohen said the raid on Rudy Giuliani's home and office ,where phones and computers were confiscated, could set off a domino effect of other associates of Donald Trump being implicated in corruption investigations.
On Thursday, the former New York City mayor was the subject of a raid --- ostensibly over his involvement with Ukraine -- with Cohen now claiming what we are seeing at the moment is just the tip of the iceberg of what is to come.
"You are a lawyer, Rudy Giuliani is a lawyer," host Velshi began. "You kept a lot of records that may be in some cases helped you. It certainly helped the prosecutors who went after you. I assume that there was a lot of stuff for them to find in Rudy Giuliani's office and phones."
"Well, here is my thoughts on that," Cohen replied. "They've used the Maria Yovanovitch issue in order to obtain the warrant. Now they have a treasure trove of information on Rudy's cellphones and computer, and they're going to be able to dig through all of that information."
"Rest assured, this is not about Maria Yovanovitch," he continued. "This is not just about Ukraine -- this could be about a multitude of other issues, you know, that shady Rudy has been involved with. As I always say, this is just the icing on the cake when it comes to the Southern District of New York review of what is going to be probably inside of Rudy's cellphones. He'll probably have information and contact with Bill Barr, with Jared Kushner, with Don [Trump] Jr."
"There could be issues regarding the illegal pardons that were given out. Who knows what is in there? You know who knows? The Southern District of New York and they don't play fair," he added with a rueful smile. " The funny -- the irony here is that Rudy was the one who created that playbook for the Southern District to really take this gangster tactic, you know, against individuals that they're prosecuting. They're really not prosecuting, they're convicting."
Watch below:
MSNBC 05 01 2021 09 03 01 www.youtube.com
