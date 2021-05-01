Ex-Trump officials panicked they're next after Giuliani raid: 'Even the most loyal people have their breaking point'

Appearing on MSNBC on Saturday morning with host Ali Velshi, former Donald Trump lawyer and fixer Michael Cohen said the raid on Rudy Giuliani's home and office ,where phones and computers were confiscated, could set off a domino effect of other associates of Donald Trump being implicated in corruption investigations.



On Thursday, the former New York City mayor was the subject of a raid --- ostensibly over his involvement with Ukraine -- with Cohen now claiming what we are seeing at the moment is just the tip of the iceberg of what is to come.



"You are a lawyer, Rudy Giuliani is a lawyer," host Velshi began. "You kept a lot of records that may be in some cases helped you. It certainly helped the prosecutors who went after you. I assume that there was a lot of stuff for them to find in Rudy Giuliani's office and phones."



"Well, here is my thoughts on that," Cohen replied. "They've used the Maria Yovanovitch issue in order to obtain the warrant. Now they have a treasure trove of information on Rudy's cellphones and computer, and they're going to be able to dig through all of that information."



"Rest assured, this is not about Maria Yovanovitch," he continued. "This is not just about Ukraine -- this could be about a multitude of other issues, you know, that shady Rudy has been involved with. As I always say, this is just the icing on the cake when it comes to the Southern District of New York review of what is going to be probably inside of Rudy's cellphones. He'll probably have information and contact with Bill Barr, with Jared Kushner, with Don [Trump] Jr."



"There could be issues regarding the illegal pardons that were given out. Who knows what is in there? You know who knows? The Southern District of New York and they don't play fair," he added with a rueful smile. " The funny -- the irony here is that Rudy was the one who created that playbook for the Southern District to really take this gangster tactic, you know, against individuals that they're prosecuting. They're really not prosecuting, they're convicting."



Watch below:



