Ex-Homeland Security aide calls Trump’s Hannity interview like ‘covering up for a drunk uncle’

Former President Donald Trump appeared Wednesday on Fox News to talk about his bad day in legal battles with the New York attorney general announcing a civil suit against his business and the 11th Circuit Court of Appeals overturning the protections put in place by his hand-picked judge.

Speaking about the day, former chief of staff at the Department of Homeland Security, Miles Taylor and MSNBC host Nicolle Wallace joked about Trump's claim he could declassify someone with the power of his own thoughts. Wallace said that it was like the movie "Minority Report" where the "thought police" can stop people from doing anything illegal before they do it.

Taylor said that the major difference was that the characters in the "Minority Report" had to be smart.

Addressing the Hannity interview, Taylor called it the "year of Karma for Donald Trump and the Republicans."

"He's just been held accountable this week on the mismanagement of his businesses before the presidency," Taylor said. "It looks like DOJ is trending towards holding him accountable for abuses of presidential power, namely with, you know, classified information. And then potentially abuses of power related to handing over and being reluctant to transition power with the Jan. 6th investigation. So, I think that all of those chickens are going to be coming home to roost"

He was astounded by Hannity in that Trump actually did the interview at a time when he should be exercising his right to remain silent. It has been only a few days since Trump's legal team said that they wouldn't provide any specific details because they anticipate Trump will be criminally indicted over the stolen documents.

"I was astounded that Hannity even did the interview. I hate to say, Nicolle, I also watched it, So that makes at least two of us here today," Taylor quipped. "And you know, it was almost like someone trying to cover up for a drunk uncle. At points, Hannity would interject in the interview and try to coach Trump along. And I think that to a question earlier in the panel, this might even be a preview of what his defense looks like. If he's actually seated up there in front of a jury, you can imagine sweating lawyers wanting to act like Sean Hannity and throw him a bone and coax him in a different direction, because he doesn't seem to be able to defend himself in public, let alone in a court of law."

