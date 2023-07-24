Mueller prosecutor predicts Trump indictment will come 'tomorrow or Thursday at the latest'

Former senior prosecutor for Robert Mueller, Andrew Weissmann, said on Monday he believes there's "a distinct possibility" that Donald Trump's legal team has met with the Department of Justice to appeal against their client's possible indictment, and that charges involving Jack Smith's Jan. 6 investigation could be unsealed imminently.

"Seems like a distinct possibility that we will learn today that the Trump defense team has presented appeal to DOJ re the Jan. 6 charges; and then upon the rejection of that appeal, Jack Smith will seek the indictment tomorrow or Thursday at the latest in DC," Weissmann tweeted Monday afternoon.

The comment came after Trump sent a fundraising email to supporters saying, "Any day now, the Biden Department of Justice may INDICT and ARREST me once again ... There’s a very good chance that I will learn about the fate of my FREEDOM from a LEAK by the press… "

Weissmann takes Trump at his word.

For the past week, Weissmann has questioned the "target letter" that Trump said he got last week that set a deadline for grand jury testimony by Trump or his representatives to appeal any of their arguments.

"DOJ would want to set a drop-dead time by which it would proceed. Monday before Tuesday charges," said Weissmann.

