Stephanie Grisham says Trump is likely 'scared' watching the Jan. 6 hearings

Three women from Donald Trump's White House appeared Tuesday on CNN with Jake Tapper ahead of the seventh public hearing of the House Select Committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on Congress.
Stephanie Grisham, Olivia Troye and Alyssa Farrah Griffin discussed what they told the committee about their observations of the Trump campaign's connections to right-wing militia groups.
"I hope that will come out today," said Grisham about what she revealed to the committee. "But there are people within the campaign who had connections to a lot of those radicalized groups. I just gave kind of a roadmap to the committee about that. So, I look forward to seeing if that comes out and I — and with Olivia — that this is so important for the American people because it is a vital link right now that the president. His closest advisors and these militia groups work together."
She went on to say that she was sad and ashamed when she found the connections to the militia groups, but she wasn't all that surprised.
"It is little things that I have seen throughout the first campaign," Grisham continued. "I didn't realize it was at quite the level that it was. But again I am glad that these things are coming to light. And I want to say — I do think these hearings are having an impact, certainly on the former president."
"I'm hearing from Mar-a-Lago he is very nervous and if you just see the cadence of his ridiculous statement, knowing him, like I do, he is scared and I like that. They are having an impact for people saying nobody's watching these meetings and they are just a joke, he is sure commenting on a lot."
Watch video below or at this link.
Trump is scared: former white house official www.youtube.com