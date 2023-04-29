Jack Smith appears poised to nail Trump with 'a series of wire fraud charges': former prosecutor

Reacting to a New York Times report that investigators working for special counsel Jack Smith are focusing on evidence of wire fraud related to Donald Trump's 2020 presidential election loss, former prosecutor Glenn Kirschner suggested a conspiracy indictment might be forthcoming that encompasses those charges.

Speaking with MSNBC's "The Saturday Show" host Jonathan Capehart, the former prosecutor claimed such charges were hinted at by a California judge last year.

According to the Times, "Led by the special counsel Jack Smith, prosecutors are trying to determine whether Mr. Trump and his aides violated federal wire fraud statutes as they raised as much as $250 million through a political action committee by saying they needed the money to fight to reverse election fraud even though they had been told repeatedly that there was no evidence to back up those fraud claims."

The report added, "In the past several months, prosecutors have issued multiple batches of subpoenas in a wide-ranging effort to understand Save America, which was set up shortly after the election as Mr. Trump’s main fund-raising entity."

Asked where Smith and his investigators are headed, Kirschner replied, "Wire fraud is the stock and trade of the federal prosecutors. If you use the wires, it's an old-time term, it used to mean the TV, the radio, the telephone -- now it's the internet -- as part of a scheme to defraud others out of their money."

"Now would Donald Trump would ever do something like that?" he sarcastically asked.

"Those are fairly easy charges to prove," he continued. "So I have a feeling, you can see a series of wire fraud charges in what I would predict would be the larger charge of conspiracy to defraud the United States."

"Because. remember Jonathan, a federal judge in California [Judge David O. Carter] ruled previously there was enough evidence or preponderance of the evidence that Donald Trump committed the crime of conspiracy to defraud the United States," he concluded.

