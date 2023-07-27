Trump lawyers meet with Jack Smith's team as grand jury convenes in Jan. 6 case

Donald Trump's attorneys are meeting with special counsel Jack Smith's team Thursday ahead of a possible indictment in the Jan. 6 case, according to reports.

The federal grand jury investigating the former president's efforts to overturn his 2020 election loss arrived Thursday morning at a federal courthouse in Washington, D.C., and Trump's legal team arrived soon after at the special counsel's office for a meeting, tweeted ABC News reporter Katherine Faulders.

Trump announced earlier this month that Smith had sent him a target letter, which reportedly mentioned three charges related to the deprivation of rights, conspiracy to defraud the U.S. and tampering with a witness.

The twice-impeached former president has already been indicted on federal charges in Florida related to his mishandling of classified materials and in New York on fraud charges, and he appears likely to be indicted on possible racketeering and election fraud charges in Georgia for his efforts to reverse his loss in that state.