'Long overdue moment': Jack Smith just put Trump on notice claims former US attorney

Reacting to a quick response from Department of Justice investigators to a Donald Trump Truth Social threat, former U.S. Attorney Joyce Vance told an MSNBC host that the special counsel was putting the former president on notice that he won't ignore threats and attempts to intimidate his people or witnesses.

Speaking with MSNBC host Katie Phang, Vance noted that the former president has a long history of lashing out and inciting his followers and that Smith's quick response to the "If you go after me, I’m coming after you!” Truth Social post shows he isn't going to let Trump act the way he has in the past.

Speaking of Trump, Vance offered, "This is someone whose ego is so small he undoubtedly felt challenged by the federal judge who admonished him in court, that he couldn't commit any additional crimes if you wanted to stay out on a pretrial bond."

"So this is his effort at a response and Jack Smith is now showing him that he will call him on these responses," she elaborated. "That Donald Trump is citizen Trump, is a defendant, can no longer violate the law as he wishes to, he can no longer threaten people on social media."

"I think this is a long overdue moment," she added.

Watch below or at the link.