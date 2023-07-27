Trump reacts to DOJ meeting: Don't indict me again or it will 'further destroy our country'
Donald Trump (Photo by Brendan Smilakowski for AFP)

Taking to his Truth Social media platform, former President Donald Trump addressed reports that his lawyers were meeting with Department of Justice officials on Thursday morning where they were reportedly informed he was definitely going to be indicted.

All morning reports have been rolling in as a Washington D.C. grand jury was meeting and that an indictment related to the Jan. 6 insurrection was imminent.

With that in mind, the former president said it was a "productive meeting" with special counsel Jack Smith's investigators.

On Truth Social, he wrote, "My attorneys had a productive meeting with the DOJ this morning, explaining in detail that I did nothing wrong, was advised by many lawyers, and that an Indictment of me would only further destroy our Country."

He then added, "No indication of notice was given during the meeting — Do not trust the Fake News on anything!"

