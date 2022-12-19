'Very bad day for Donald Trump': CNN panel breaks down 'historic' criminal referrals of former president
The House Select Committee investigating the January 6th Capitol riots on Monday made criminal referrals to the United States Department of Justice against former President Donald Trump, and a CNN panel wasted no time afterward emphasizing what an historic event this represents.

Almost immediately after Rep. Bennie Thompson (R-MS) adjourned the meeting, host Jake Tapper informed viewers that "it's never happened before that a bipartisan committee in the house of representatives has said to the justice department we think this former president committed crimes."

CNN reporter Jamie Gangel agreed with Tapper about the unprecedented nature of the committee's actions, and she said that there was no way for Trump and his allies to put a happy spin on it.

"They are sending over to the Justice Department a very specific road map of the evidence, the testimony they have collected," she said. "Today is a very bad day for Donald Trump and a very bad day for his presidency historically."

Gangel then said it was significant that the executive summary of the committee's final report totaled 160 pages, which is several times the size of typical executive summaries.

What this suggests, she said, is that the committee has collected copious evidence not only on Trump but on other Trump allies, including attorneys John Eastman, Rudy Giuliani, and Jeffrey Clark.

