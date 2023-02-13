'Where'd the documents go?': CNN host questions Trump's use of an empty classified folder

New revelations that the Department of Justice took possession of a laptop belonging to a Trump aide which contained classified information, as well as a now-empty folder that was labeled "Classified Evening Briefing," CNN host Jim Sciutto suggested there is more to the story that needs looking into.

Over the past week, reports have been trickling in that the DOJ has been using subpoenas to force the former president to turn over more government documents, with concerns raised that the electronic documents on the laptop could have been transferred elsewhere.

As Reid told the host, "One of the big questions is, Trump has been out of office for two years, how is it that classified materials keep turning up?"

Addressing the fact that a Trump lawyer told her the former president was using the evening briefing folder to block the light from a landline at his Mar-a- Lago estate, she continued, "So he's using a folder like that to block the blue light on your nightstand, we also know that a similar folder is on display at a Trump bar at Trump Tower. As I told the attorney, it's a flippant attitude toward classified information."

"Special counsel Jack Smith is firing off new subpoenas, targeting very high profile witnesses including former vice president Miike Pence, former national security adviser Robert O'Brien and the Trump legal team told me that, yes, in fact, they do intend to try to block some of that testimony by asserting executive privilege," she elaborated before adding, "It's unclear how successful they will be but that will definitely likely drag this investigation out."

That led host Sciutto to comment, "And if there are folders you have to wonder where the contents of those folders are," before asking "Where'd those documents go?"

