Legal analyst mocks Trump's lawyer for being caught in a lie by Jack Smith's prosecutors

During the hearing on the trial date for the 2020 election interference case, former President Donald Trump's lawyers were caught in a lie by federal prosecutors on Monday.

Relaying his experience sitting in court former federal prosecutor and MSNBC legal analyst Glenn Kirschner recalled a moment when Trump's lawyer, John Lauro, was making the case that he couldn't possibly be prepared to go to trial next year.

"The defense counsel John Lauro did not do himself any favors," said Kushner. "He was a bomb thrower. It sounded like he was making arguments to Donald Trump's base, not to the judge. When the judge implored him, 'give me a reasonable alternative proposal.' He said, and I think I can quote him because I was furiously taking notes. He said, 'We can't do it in anything less than the time we have proposed.' And she had had about enough. And she said, 'Well, then, you just bought yourself a March 4, 2024 trial date.'"

MSNBC host Joy Reid went on to cite some of the reasons that the judge gave that they should know about the information in the evidence because it came from Trump.

"The information has been out for two years," she said. "And she goes on to say, the defense has not identified any case in the district where the defendant was given two years in which there were no codefendants and no ongoing pandemic."

Kirschner agreed, saying that there is no trial that has taken 29.4 months. There were some cases during the pandemic in which from indictment to sentencing it may have taken that long, but it isn't a regular occurrence. The judge went on to call the argument "misleading," which Kirschner said is like a dagger to a lawyer's heart.

"You know, she called his bluff at every turn, and the prosecutors called the defense counsel's bluff at every turn," he continued. My favorite moment was when John Lauro was insisting he hadn't done anything to prepare the case. He hasn't had time. He hasn't looked at the documents. And the prosecutor stood up and said, 'Actually, he gave an interview to the media where he said he has read Mike Pence's book not once but twice and is already preparing cross-examination.' So, it sounds like the defense preparation is well underway."

See Kirschner's comments in the video below or at the link here.