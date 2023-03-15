Donald Trump's new lawyer, Joe Tacopina, spoke to MSNBC's Ari Melber on Tuesday, but according to former lawyer, Michael Cohen, he didn't do well.

Speaking to MSNBC's Nicolle Wallace after leaving the New York court, Cohen wouldn't answer any questions about the details he told the jurors or even whether the federal prosecutors at the Southern District of New York had reached out to him.

"What I will say is I did see Ari Melber's handling of Joe Tacopina," said Cohen with a chuckle. "I was embarrassed for him. I was actually embarrassed for our profession. He looked completely unhinged. There's something definitely wrong there. The worst thing is he is following in Rudy-colludy's steps. "When you go out and you make it yourself the center of attention at least know the facts. It's one thing when you are talking to some of these other stations where facts don't matter. It's merely playing to a party of one."

The implication is that Tacopina was playing to Donald Trump personally on television, by looking like a fighter. He was not trying to influence a potential jury pool or make Trump look good to the non-Fox viewers.

IN OTHER NEWS: Marjorie Taylor Greene blurts out potentially classified info: 'I'm not going to be confidential'

"You are not playing to a party of one when you are sitting across the desk from Ari Melber," said Cohen. "He wasn't going to just accept whatever answer that Joe decided to put out there. He was going to challenge him. Sadly, it's not the first time. George Stephanopoulos did the same thing — and schooled him. He is making Trump look worse if that's possible."



Cohen went on to say that Trump believes he can do or say anything without any real consequence. The attacks that Trump keeps making against adult film star Stormy Daniels, like calling her "horseface," Cohen said "just detracts from him. It makes him look again, worse than he actually looks. Which is hard to believe."

See the comments from Cohen below or at the link here.