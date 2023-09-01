'Trump is not helping any of his codefendants' and they have to rely on crowdfunding: CNN
Attorney Jenna Ellis speaking during a press conference at the Republican National Committee headquarters in Washington, D.C., on Nov. 19, 2020. - MANDEL NGAN/AFP/Getty Images North America/TNS

CNN reporter Kristen Holmes revealed on Friday that many of former President Donald Trump's codefendants in Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis' sprawling racketeering indictment are not getting any help from the man on whose behalf they allegedly committed crimes.

During an appearance on the network, Holmes broke down the precarious situation many Trump codefendants are finding themselves in after being indicted by Willis last month.

"Well, right now Trump is not helping any of his co-defendants in footing these bills," she said. "In fact, they are so expensive, one of the co-defendants, Harrison Floyd, who leads Black Voices for Trump, spent a week in jail because he couldn't afford to hire an attorney."

She then detailed the ways that these indicted Trump allies are trying to pay their bills absent help from the former president.

"They are turning to many different ways to try to raise the funds they need for a legal defense, and that includes crowdfunding," she explained. "Four of them are raising money on these crowd funding sites. Jenna Ellis, who was an attorney for Donald Trump, raised $180,000. John Eastman, another election lawyer for Trump, raising $500,000. Jeffrey Clark, the former DOJ official, $56,000."

