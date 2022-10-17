Trump-backed candidate accused — yet again — of exaggerating his background

According to the HuffPost, a Donald Trump-backed GOP House candidate who was previously called out for exaggerations about his military background has been busted again -- this time for allegedly inflating his academic credentials.

As the HuffPo's Liz Skalka wrote, J.R. Majewski, who is running against Rep. Marcy Kaptur (D-OH) for a new seat in a reapportioned district, has already been exposed for boasting that he fought in Afghanistan when he served in the Air Force, with the Associated Press reporting, "Majewski never deployed to Afghanistan but instead completed a six-month stint helping to load planes at an air base in Qatar, a longtime U.S. ally that is a safe distance from the fighting."

At that time, he stated he was barred from releasing details about his self-proclaimed deployments to Afghanistan because they were classified.

Now comes news that he also appears to have inflated his academic background.

"Majewski, a consultant in the nuclear energy sector who made his lawn into a giant Trump 2020 sign, has touted his academic credentials for allowing him to climb the 'highest ranks' at a 'Fortune 200 company.' He’s attributed his success to obtaining bachelor’s and master’s degrees, which helped companies to recognize his 'intellect and leadership capabilities,'" Skalka wrote. "It was all on his campaign website, which had stated that Majewski earned a bachelor’s degree in business, summa cum laude, and a master’s degree in project management, magna cum laude, from 'Colorado Tech.' The site had this information as recently as late September, according to archived pages — shortly after the AP reported that it couldn’t confirm Majewski’s account of combat service in Afghanistan post-9/11."

"Universities generally do not award honors like magna cum laude (which designates a GPA of at least 3.4) for graduate degrees since a high level of academic achievement is expected, at minimum," the report added.

As the report notes, references to graduating with honors have disappeared from his website.

Previously, in an interview with the Toledo Blade, Majewski has laid the blame in his webmaster, explaining, "My website guy, who doesn’t have a degree, wrote magna cum laude for my master’s degree. Just like he put the Air Force logo on my website, just like he put the Project Management Professional logo on my website. He’s just a regular guy from Port Clinton [Ohio] that didn’t know any better, and he was trying to make it look as good as possible.”

The report notes that Majewski stated he attended "Colorado" on his Linkedin profile, with the HuffPost reporting that his degrees come from "Colorado Technical University, a private, for-profit school offering online and in-person degree programs."

