GOP candidates spent $400K at Mar-A-Lago asking for Trump’s endorsement

Seven candidates vying for former President Donald Trump's endorsement spent at least $400,000 combined at Mar-A-Lago.

Federal and state campaign records show the GOP candidates backed by the former president spent tens of thousands of dollars at the private club, and Georgia Senate candidate Herschel Walker spent nearly $200,000 there so far during the election cycle, including a payment of more than $135,000 in December and about $65,000 last month, reported CNBC.

“In Republican politics today, there’s only two seasons that matter: Mar-A-Lago season and Bedminster season, because it’s where candidates, organizations, and donors want to be,” said Trump spokesman Taylor Budowich.

Georgia gubernatorial candidate David Perdue spent more than $2,000 at Mar-A-Lago this month, and the invitation to a March fundraiser at the private resort asked donors to give or raise $24,200 to have their photo taken with the former GOP senator and Trump.

Rep. Jody Hice (R-GA), who is challenging Georgia secretary of state Brad Raffensperger, spent more than $38,000 in February at Mar-A-Lago, and Trump hosted the congressman at the club for a private fundraiser.

Texas attorney general Ken Paxton, who is facing off against George P. Bush in a primary runoff, spent more than $45,000 of his campaign funds from November and December at Mar-a-Lago.

Trump's former White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA); and former Georgia state Rep. Vernon Jones have also spent campaign funds at Mar-a-Lago.