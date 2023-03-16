Revealed: Trump lawyers' last-ditch effort to stop him from being prosecuted for Stormy payments

The Guardian's Hugo Lowell is reporting that attorneys representing former President Donald Trump made a last-ditch effort to stop their client from being prosecuted by the Manhattan District Attorney's Office over hush-money payments to adult film star Stormy Daniels.

According to Lowell, the attorneys argued to Manhattan DA Alvin Bragg that Trump would have made the hush-money payments to Daniels even if he weren't running for president, as they were simply intended to save trouble with his marriage to Melania Trump.

However, Lowell writes that "Trump may face an uphill struggle with those arguments, given the fact that having 'mixed motives' to protect himself personally and to protect his campaign could leave him liable, and the timing of the payments suggests there was an urgency to pay the money before the end of the 2016 campaign."

The effort to save Trump from prosecution came in the same week that former "fixer" Michael Cohen testified about his role in the hush-money scheme, which landed him in jail in 2019.

Daniels herself also came into testify on Wednesday and she has also agreed to make herself a witness in the future.

No criminal charges against the former president have yet been filed.