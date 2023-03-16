'Furious' Marjorie Taylor Greene demands GOP beats 'war drums' against Mexican cartels

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) on Thursday angrily demanded that her party start "beating the war drums" against Mexican drug cartels.

Appearing on Steve Bannon's "War Room" podcast, the Georgia congresswoman declared she was "furious" with members of Congress, including some Republicans, whom she accused of not paying enough attention to the situation at the U.S.-Mexico border.

She also attacked Republicans who continued to insist upon helping Ukraine defend itself against an invasion from neighboring Russia.

"Because all we hear in Washington, Steve, is 'War in Ukraine, war in Ukraine,'" she fumed. "We've got our own Republicans like Lindsey Graham and many others out there drumming the, you know, beating the drum for war every single day in Ukraine."

Instead of doing that, Greene said, Republicans should be beating war drums much closer to home.

"The real drum we should be beating for war is the one against the Mexican cartels because that's the one I'm beating!" she declared.

Greene also used her time on Bannon's show to accuse Rep. Bennie Thompson of "persecuting" Republicans as chairman of the House Select Committee investigating the January 6th riots at the United States Capitol.

"He weaponized the federal government and the power of the January 6th committee against President Trump, the Trump administration," she charged.

