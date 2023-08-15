Fani Willis gets '100 percent' in Fulton County indictments: legal expert
Fani Willis on Facebook.

Details surrounding the 10 Fulton County, Georgia indictments in connection with Donald Trump’s efforts to overturn the 2020 election aren’t yet known, but a legal expert on Monday night suggested that District Attorney Fani Willis likely didn’t face much resistance in securing the indictments from the grand jury.

A photo of a cover sheet of the indictments captured by NBC producer Charlie Gile posted on social media shows that there were zero “no billed” by the grand jury.

Former federal prosecutor Ryan Goodman wrote on his X (Twitter) account that “’No bill’ would have meant jurors didn't find sufficient evidence to indict on a proposed charge.”

“Looks like Fani Willis got 100% of charges she presented to jurors.”

See his full comments below or at the link here.

SmartNewsTrump Indictment